RECORDS-COMMISSION NOTES-ISSUE 15
Notes from the Idaho County Commission April 2, 2019
Guests/Presenters: James Zehner-Exempt Property List; Jerry Zumwalt-Repeater Purchase; Melinda Wiebush-Medicaid Expansion; Dominic Ponozzo-CompuNet Proposal for Server Upgrade.
Approvals: Exempt Property List; Repeater Purchase; Minutes of the March 26 meeting; Hiring of Jail Employee; Order of Cancellation; Additional Meeting Requests for Brandt, Frei & Duman.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
