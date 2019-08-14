Notes from the Idaho County Commission August 6, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Kathy Ackerman-Budget/L2; Richard White-BLM private property purchase; Leigh Davis & Jim Church-Idaho County Fair Invitation/Fairgrounds update; Robert Simmons-Solid Waste; Craig & Jill Roark-Variance Request; Cynthia Cowell-SBA Loans.
Approvals: Minutes of the July 30 meeting; SO Employee Hire; Mapping Employee Hire; Law Clerk Hire; Engineering Agreements-Cottonwood Creek & Big Buck; Nomination of Doug Zenner to Capital Crimes Defense Commission; Magistrate Courtroom quote for remodeling; Purchase of mobile radio unit for Coroner; Alcoholic Beverage License-Killgore Adventures; Additional Meeting Request-Duman; Elections Desk quote for modification; L2; Objection to BLM property purchase; Roark Variance.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
