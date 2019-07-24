Notes from the Idaho County Commission July 16, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Denis Duman-Waterways Request; Skip Brandt-Cove Project Bid Opening, Clearwater Water District Request for Comment, NEPA Letter; Paul Finlay & Chris Newman-Missoula Rural Fire District Response in Idaho County; Josh Lustig-Blue Cross Renewal.
Approvals: Minutes of the July 9 meeting; SO Equipment Purchase; Debco Demand Warrant; NEPA Comment Letter; Waterways Funding for BLM; Cove Project Award to Pony Creek; No Comment Response on Clearwater Water District Request.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
