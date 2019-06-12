Notes from the Idaho County Commission June 4, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Kelly Bashaw-Claims; Skip Brandt-Public Hearing Budget Reopening, Ridgewood Drive Issue, VanValkenberg Application for Variance, Comprehensive Plan; Denis Duman-DL/Extension Office Relocation; Joshua & Melina Palkin-Rivers Edge Subdivision Road; Bob Mager-Courthouse Fire Evacuation Plan; Janie Fluharty-Idaho County Recycling.
Approvals: Claims totaling $125,420.47; Idaho County Resolutions 2019-07/08 Reopening the Budget; Order Granting Conditional Variance/VanValkenberg; Additional Meeting Request-Duman; Employee Wage Increase/Probation Complete; Orders of Cancelation; Minutes of the May 28 meeting.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
