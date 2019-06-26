Notes from the Idaho County Commission June 18, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Kelly Bashaw-Claims; James Zehner, Abbie Hudson, Doug Giddings, Gene Meinen, Mike Cook, Jim Church, Kirk MacGregor, Connie Jensen-Blyth, and Kathy Ackerman-Budget Presentations; Abbie Hudson-Interest & Banking Fee Update, Carpet Request; Kevin Tomlinson-PFI Extension Road; Skip Brandt-Glenwood Road Culvert Repair and Glenwood/Adams Grade Junction Culvert Repair Bid Awards; Gene Meinen-Maintenance Gravel in Elk City, Snow Plow Blade Purchase; Jim Church-Extension Office Relocation; Connie Jensen-Blyth-USFS Cooperative Agreements; Todd Lakey & Tim Marks-Gem Plan Presentation; Josh Lustig-Blue Cross Insurance Renewal; Denis Duman-Recycling Update; Skip Brandt-Comprehensive Plan.
Approvals: Claims totaling $1,611,882.26; Acceptance of Rivers Edge Subdivision Road for County Maintenance; Glenwood Road Culvert Repair Awarded to Debco; Glenwood/Adams Grade Juction Culver Repair Awarded to Cook & Sons; Noxious Weed USFS Agreements; Stipend for Recycling Site Mangers; Additional Meeting Request-Duman & Brandt; Seasonal Hire in Extension Office; Promotion of Road Dept. Employee; Alcoholic Beverage License-White Bird Bar & Grill; SO Equipment Purchase; Orders of Cancelation; Minutes of the June 4 meeting; Authorization for Ackerman to sign Insurance Waiver for Information.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.