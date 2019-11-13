Notes from the Idaho County Commission Nov. 5, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Mike Cook-End of the World Project/Stray Creek Project; Gene Meinen & Mike Cook-RFP for Engineering Services; Skip Brandt-Cottonwood Creek Slide Repair Bid Opening, Rivers Edge Road Letter, FEMA NFIP Agreement/Letter; Barb Grimm-ESRI Quote, Addressing Issues.
Approvals: Minutes of the Oct. 29th meeting; Order for Cancellation; Additional Meeting Request-Brandt; Objection to End of the World Project; ESRI Quote; Letter to Palkens re: Rivers Edge Road; Bid award to American Pioneering Excavation for Cottonwood Creek Culvert Repair; Letter to FEMA.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
