Notes from the Idaho County Commission Oct. 22, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Kelly Bashaw-Claims; Skip Brandt-FEMA; Jerry Zumalt-Radio Controller Purchase; Lucky Gallego & Jinny Cash-Veterans Services; Monica Walker-Courtroom Audio Visual Update; Janie Fluharty-Recycling Lease Updates.
Approvals: Claims FY19-$1,221,670.13; Claims FY20-$132,644.03; Radio Controller Purchase; Lucky Gallego hired as VSO; Courtroom Audio Visual Quote; Recycling Leases-Idaho Forest Group/Kidder Harris; $250 donation to NAMI; PILT Settlement Distribution-$35,000 to Current Expense, $8891 to Appraisal; Orders for Cancellation; SO Purchase of Training Ammo; Purchase of SO Vehicle items; Alcoholic Beverage License-Jackson’s Food Store; Additional Meeting Request-Duman/Brandt; Minutes of the October 15 meeting.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
