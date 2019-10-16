Notes from the Idaho County Commission Oct. 8, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Kelly/Lesli-Claims; Mike Cook-Airport Update; Monica Walker-SO Computer Support Quotes; Angie Edwards-Clearwater Water District Grant Close Out.
Approvals: Claims-FY19-$673,564.22, FY20-$167,352.78; JUB as Airport Design Engineers; Airport Lease Letter-Burlingame; Computer Support Quotes; Clearwater Water District Grant close-out; NP Tribe-Sill Creek Culvert Agreement; Highway Easement Deeds re: Manning Crevice Bridge; Quit Claim Deed-McCall-Buchanan; Hiring of Fire Mitigation Coordinator; Minutes of October 1; Additional Meeting Request-Brandt; Revised Pathology Agreement with Ada County; Annual Trunk or Treat Event.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
