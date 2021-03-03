Notes from the Idaho County Commission Feb. 23, 2021
Guests/Presenters: Lesli-Claims; Kathy Ackerman-Pay Scale; Greg MaHorney-Dorlin Subdivision Road Question; Tina Kinsley-Request for Variance; Dave Hogen-Krassel Ranger District Update; Mike Cook-Airport Leases; CRRSAA Grant; Jim Church-Farm & Forest Fair; Barb Grimm-ESRI Licensing.
Approvals: Claims totaling $155,920.05; Minutes of the Feb. 16 meeting; Catering Permit-Coach’s Family Sports Bar/St. Anthony’s Crab Feed; Road Dept. Employee Pay Increase-Probation Completed; Board of Community Guardians re-appointments-Hagenbuch, Solberg, Fox & Hayes; Promotion of District Court Employee; District Court Employee Pay Increase-Probation Completed; Hiring of new employee in Recorder’s Office; Jt. Quarterly Report; Additional Meeting Request-Duman; Variance Request for Kinsley; Airport Leases for RLH Properties, CJ Hone Jason Hone and Joshua Green; CRRSAA Grant Application; Funding for Farm & Forest Fair; Quote for additional ESRI licenses.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.