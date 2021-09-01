Idaho County Commission Notes image

Notes from the Idaho County Commission Aug. 24, 2021

Guests/Presenters- Kathy Ackerman-Commissioner Districts; Kelly/Lesli-Claims; Denis Duman-Fire Mitigation Bid Openings, Recording of Commission Meetings, Public Hearing-Lowe Variance, Padrta-Petition for Validation; Mike Cook-Airport Lease Rates; Abbie Hudson-Maintenance Position; Jerry Zumalt-Rescind Disaster Declaration, Cooper Wright-Addressing Concern.

Approvals: Claims totaling $171,313.74; Award to Rad Mulching for Ansell Property & Pony Creek Outfitters for Hefner Property; Lease rate increase; Hourly wage for Maintenance Position; Minutes of the Aug. 17 meeting; Premium Pay for USFS Security; Additional Meeting Request-Duman; Lowe Variance (Conditional); Rescind Disaster Declaration; Addressing Issue Exception.

An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

