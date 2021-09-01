Notes from the Idaho County Commission Aug. 24, 2021
Guests/Presenters- Kathy Ackerman-Commissioner Districts; Kelly/Lesli-Claims; Denis Duman-Fire Mitigation Bid Openings, Recording of Commission Meetings, Public Hearing-Lowe Variance, Padrta-Petition for Validation; Mike Cook-Airport Lease Rates; Abbie Hudson-Maintenance Position; Jerry Zumalt-Rescind Disaster Declaration, Cooper Wright-Addressing Concern.
Approvals: Claims totaling $171,313.74; Award to Rad Mulching for Ansell Property & Pony Creek Outfitters for Hefner Property; Lease rate increase; Hourly wage for Maintenance Position; Minutes of the Aug. 17 meeting; Premium Pay for USFS Security; Additional Meeting Request-Duman; Lowe Variance (Conditional); Rescind Disaster Declaration; Addressing Issue Exception.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.