Notes from the Idaho County Commission July 20, 2021
Guests/Presenters: Kelly/Lesli-Claims; Jerry Zumalt-DIGB2 GIS Letter, Resolution re: Disaster Declaration; Doug Ulmer-UTV Purchase, Request for Increase in Purchase Pre-Authorization Amount; Commission-Public Hearing on Fee Increase, RFPQ for Commerce Broadband Grant; Matt Jessup-Rabbit Creek Road; Connie Jensen-Blyth-Bid Approval, USFS Agreement Modification, RAC Agreement.
Approvals: Claims totaling $881,629.99; Minutes of the July 6 meeting; Letter re: DIGB2 GIS Project; Idaho County Resolution 2021-07-Disaster Declaration; Purchase of UTV for SO; Increase in Pre-purchase Authorization amount for SO and Road Dept.; Increase in fee for Road Validation/Vacation Petitions; Noxious Weed Bid-Graning Ranch; Noxious Weed RAC Agreement; Award of Broadband Grant Proposal to Airbridge; Wage increases for SO and Road Dept. Employees; Employee Hiring in Patrol, Jail and Road Dept.; Computer Quote for Juv/Misd. Probation; Letters in Opposition of BLM Director Nominee; Order for Cancellation; Additional Meeting Requests-Brandt, Duman; Transfer Agreement for Recycling; Signage for Syringa re: Compression Brakes.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.