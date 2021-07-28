Idaho County Commission image

Notes from the Idaho County Commission July 20, 2021

Guests/Presenters: Kelly/Lesli-Claims; Jerry Zumalt-DIGB2 GIS Letter, Resolution re: Disaster Declaration; Doug Ulmer-UTV Purchase, Request for Increase in Purchase Pre-Authorization Amount; Commission-Public Hearing on Fee Increase, RFPQ for Commerce Broadband Grant; Matt Jessup-Rabbit Creek Road; Connie Jensen-Blyth-Bid Approval, USFS Agreement Modification, RAC Agreement.

Approvals: Claims totaling $881,629.99; Minutes of the July 6 meeting; Letter re: DIGB2 GIS Project; Idaho County Resolution 2021-07-Disaster Declaration; Purchase of UTV for SO; Increase in Pre-purchase Authorization amount for SO and Road Dept.; Increase in fee for Road Validation/Vacation Petitions; Noxious Weed Bid-Graning Ranch; Noxious Weed RAC Agreement; Award of Broadband Grant Proposal to Airbridge; Wage increases for SO and Road Dept. Employees; Employee Hiring in Patrol, Jail and Road Dept.; Computer Quote for Juv/Misd. Probation; Letters in Opposition of BLM Director Nominee; Order for Cancellation; Additional Meeting Requests-Brandt, Duman; Transfer Agreement for Recycling; Signage for Syringa re: Compression Brakes.

An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

