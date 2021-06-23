Idaho County Commission image

Notes from the Idaho County Commission June 15, 2021

Guests/Presenters: Kelly Bashaw-Claims; David McKnight-Broadband Grant Opportunity; Elaine Sonnen-ICSWCD Update; Gina Seibert-Variance Request; Jeff Blackmer/Justin Deford-Indigent Burials; Robert Simmons-Solid Waste Update; Jerry Zumalt-Federal Broadband Grant/Support Letters; Barb Grimm-Addressing Fee Issue; Doug Ulmer-Purchase Requests.

Approvals: Claims totaling $523,996.13; CEDA as facilitator for Broadband Grant; ICSWCD Budget Request for FY22; Bid for Fire Mitigation Project; Seibert Variance upon completion of tasks; Increase to $1200 for indigent cremations and $1500 for indigent burials; Orders for Cancellation; Catering Permit for Keuterville Pub & Grub for 4th of July; Minutes of June 1; Hiring of two dispatchers and one detention officer; Wage increase for SO employee; Alcoholic Beverage License for Grangeville Border Days; Additional Meeting Requests for Brandt, Lindsley and Duman; Federal Broadband Grant & Support Letters; Subordination of Indigent Lien; Purchase of Drone for Search & Rescue out of Title III.

An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

