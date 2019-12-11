Idaho County Commission Notes

Notes from the Idaho County Commission Dec. 3, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Kelly Bashaw-FY19 Budget Resolutions; Skip Brandt-NFIP Letters; Mike Cook-Amended Airport Lease.
Approvals: FY19 Budget Resolutions; Minutes of the Nov. 26th meeting; Orders for Cancellation; Surplus Carpet Proposal; Additional Meeting Requests-Brandt & Duman; NFIP Letter; Airport Lease and Letter.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
THE IDAHO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS WILL BE MEETING ON MONDAY, JANUARY 6, 2020, INSTEAD OF TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.