Guests/Presenters: Kelly Bashaw-Claims; Skip Brandt-Fire Mitigation Bid Openings; Connie Jensen-Blyth-Purchase request, Cost Share Agreements; David McKnight & Dodd Snodgrass-Broadband Grant Updates; Earl Krasselt-Request for Solid Waste Cancellation; Gene Meinen-Seasonal Hire.
Approvals: Claims totaling $335,137.58; Fire Mitigation Project Bids; Computer Purchase for Weed Department; Cost Share Agreements (Noxious Weeds); Letter re: EDA Grant; Orders of Cancellation; Jt. Quarterly Report; CMC Dues; Letter to Idaho State Bar; Additional Meeting Request-Brandt; Broadband Grant Request for Funds; Road Dept. Seasonal Hire.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
THE IDAHO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET ON MONDAY, JANUARY 11, 2021 FOR THE SWEARING IN OF NEWLY ELECTED OFFICIALS AND GENERAL BUSINESS.
The Courthouse will be closing at 1 pm on December 24, CLOSED on December 25, closing at 4 pm on December 31 and CLOSED on January 1.
