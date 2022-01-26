January 18, 2022
Guests/Presenters: Jerry Zumalt-Avista NDA; Brian Hewson-Quote for Snow Stops on SAR Building; Mike Cook-Lucile Bridge Project.
Approvals: Avista NDA; Quote for Snow Stops; Lucile Bridge FLAP Agreement; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses for The Hangout, The Gallery Bistro, Mountain View Specialty Meats, Keuterville Pub and Grub, Kooskia Café, Riggins One Stop LLC, Camas Lanes, Heavens Gate Brewery/Summervilles, Idaho Banana Co., Salmon Rapids Lodge, Mackay Bar Outfitters & Guest Ranch, South Fork River Lodge & RV Park; Orders for Cancellation; Voided check; Certificate of Residency-Dias; Wage Increase for SO Employee; Additional Meeting Request-Duman.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
The Idaho Association of Counties mid-winter conference will be held on Jan. 31 – Feb. 3. There will be no commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
