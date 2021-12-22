Dec. 14, 2021
Guests/Presenters: Kelly-Claims; Matt Jessup-Prospect Road Issue; Dodd Snodgrass and David McKnight-Broadband Grant Closing Report.
Approvals: Claims totaling $487,194.23; Commerce Broadband Grant Closeout Report; Ordinance No. 71 pertaining to obsolete ordinances; Minutes of the December 7 meeting; Jt. Quarterly Report; Orders for Cancellation; Hiring of Road Dept. Employee; Assessor’s Office Employee Wage Increase; Transfer of Vacation Hours to Sick Leave; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-Triangle Tavern, Seubert RV Park, Cottonwood Foods; Letter to Seubert re: Dumpster; Grangeville Rural Fire Dept. Annexation.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
