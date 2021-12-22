Idaho County Commission Notes image

Dec. 14, 2021

Guests/Presenters: Kelly-Claims; Matt Jessup-Prospect Road Issue; Dodd Snodgrass and David McKnight-Broadband Grant Closing Report.

Approvals: Claims totaling $487,194.23; Commerce Broadband Grant Closeout Report; Ordinance No. 71 pertaining to obsolete ordinances; Minutes of the December 7 meeting; Jt. Quarterly Report; Orders for Cancellation; Hiring of Road Dept. Employee; Assessor’s Office Employee Wage Increase; Transfer of Vacation Hours to Sick Leave; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-Triangle Tavern, Seubert RV Park, Cottonwood Foods; Letter to Seubert re: Dumpster; Grangeville Rural Fire Dept. Annexation.

An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments