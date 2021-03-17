Notes from the Idaho County Commission March 9, 2021
Guests/Presenters-Kelly-Claims; Doug Ulmer-Jail wages; Jerry Zumalt-EDA Letter of Commitment, Contracts for All Hazard Mitigation Plans, Guardian Mapping Quote; Skip Brandt-Letter re: Dam Breaching; Larry Padrta-Electrical Easement; Kirk MacGregor-Purchase Request.
Approvals: Claims totaling-$520,005.78; Jail wage increase; EDA Letter of Commitment; Contracts with Northwest Management for All Hazard Mitigation Plans; Letter to Simpson re: Dam Breaching; Finding of Fact and Conclusions of Law-Padrta Road Validation; Minutes of March 9; Orders for Cancellation; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-Scotlyn Ranch Outfitters, Three Rivers Resort, River Dance Lodge, Reflections Inn, Lochsa Lodge, South Fork River Lodge & RV Park, Elk Creek Stations and Café; Stites Grocery, Bendictine Sisters; Additional meeting requests-Lindsley and Duman; PA Purchase Request.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
