Guests/Presenters: James Zehner-Solid Waste Fee Requests; Jennifer Roark-Public Defense Commission Update; Doral Hoff & Janet Zarate-Pollock Road Update; Mike Cook & Katy Bilisoly-RAC Project Updates; Kirk MacGregor-Kooskia Law Enforcement Agreements.
Approvals: Ag Solid Waste Fee Cancellation-Goeckner; Solid Waste Fee Reduction Request Denied-Trenary; USFS RAC Agreements; Order for Annexation-Grangeville Rural Fire; Orders for Cancellation; Minutes of the December 8 meeting; Seasonal Road Dept. Hire; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-Riggins Whitewater Market, The Rib Guy and Gal; Greg Johnson as CAT Board Representative; Denis Duman as Stibnite Foundation Representative; Indigent Defense Expenditure Report; EDA Broadband Grant Workforce Form; Wage increase for Road Dept. Employee-Probation Complete; Order Granting Variance-Neville; Law Enforcement Agreements-City of Kooskia.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
THE IDAHO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET ON MONDAY, JANUARY 11, 2021 FOR THE SWEARING IN OF NEWLY ELECTED OFFICIALS AND GENERAL BUSINESS.
The Courthouse will be closing at 1 pm on December 24, CLOSED on December 25, closing at 4 pm on December 31 and CLOSED on January 1.
