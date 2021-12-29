Idaho County Commission Notes image

December 22, 2021

Guests/Presenters: Matt Jessup-Ordinance 48 Scribner’s Error; Ben Stowell-Addressing Request; Sandi Paul-Fire Mitigation Labor; Kathy Ackerman-Annual Road & Street Report; Megan Turner-Request for Exemption; Mike Cook-Lucile Bridge Agreements, Update on Pittsburg Landing Phase II; Terry Jackson-Parcel Correction Request; Skip Brandt-Roby Road Bridge Repair.

Approvals: Correction to Ordinance No. 48; Naming of River Song Road; Orders for Cancellation; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-The Reno Club, Wolftrack Brewing Riener’s Grocery, Jackson’s Food Stores #187, Kooskia Mart, Pizza Factory; Minutes of the December 14 meeting; Hiring of SO Employee; Additional Meeting Requests-Duman; Appointment of Duman to Stibnite Advisory Board; Amendment to Access Idaho Service Agreement; IDOC Workforce Agreement; Order of Annexation-Cottonwood Rural Fire Department; CompuNet Quote; Annual Road & Street Report; Exemption Request-Salmon River Community Church; JUB Agreements re: Lucile Bridge.

An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

Holiday hours for the Idaho County Courthouse: Closed Dec. 31.

Idaho County Commissioners will not be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4 or Tuesday, Feb. 1.

