Idaho County Commission image

Notes from the Idaho County Commission Aug. 10, 2021

Guests/Presenters: Kelly/Lesli-Claims; Christy Raup-SO Civil Fees; Connie Jensen-Blyth/Joe Slichter Noxious Weed Transition Plan; Gene Meinen/Mike Cook-Santiam Bridge, gravel quotes; Hunter Edwards-Subdivision Proposals.

Approvals: Claims totaling $848,225.89; SO Civil Fee Proposal; Minutes of the Aug. 3 meeting as modified; Certificates of Residency-Rockwell & Gehring; Additional Meeting-Duman; Subdivision Application Approvals-Reynolds, Ironwood & Neville.

An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

