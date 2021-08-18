Notes from the Idaho County Commission Aug. 10, 2021
Guests/Presenters: Kelly/Lesli-Claims; Christy Raup-SO Civil Fees; Connie Jensen-Blyth/Joe Slichter Noxious Weed Transition Plan; Gene Meinen/Mike Cook-Santiam Bridge, gravel quotes; Hunter Edwards-Subdivision Proposals.
Approvals: Claims totaling $848,225.89; SO Civil Fee Proposal; Minutes of the Aug. 3 meeting as modified; Certificates of Residency-Rockwell & Gehring; Additional Meeting-Duman; Subdivision Application Approvals-Reynolds, Ironwood & Neville.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
