Guests/Presenters: Monica Walker-TurnKey System; Skip Brandt-SO Salary Line, Order re: Petition for Vacation-Rinard, Courthouse COVID Protocol; Gene Meinen-Road Department Purchases, Update; Kelly-Claims.
Approvals: TurnKey System for Jail; Road Dept. Purchases; Order re: Rinard Petition to Vacate a Portion of Main Street Dixie and Quit Claim; Claims for FY20-$156,077.49; FY21-$214,207.41; CompuNet Quote for Red Hat Renewal; SO Ammo Purchase; Minutes of October 20; SO Employee donation of Vacation Hours for Employee Sick Leave; Letter to Idaho County Republican Central Committee re: Vacancy/Assessor; Claim on Excess Funds; Orders for Cancelation; COVID Protocol.
THE IDAHO COUNTY COURTHOUSE WILL BE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 FOR VETERAN’S DAY AND ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26 &27 FOR THANKSGIVING.
