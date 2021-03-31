Notes from the Idaho County Commission March 23, 2021
Guests/Presenters-Monica Walker-equipment purchases; Kelly/Lesli-Claims; Jeff Shinn, Brandon Knapton & Ron Tipton, USFS-Updates on Ranger Districts; Gene Meinen/Mike Cook-RAC Proposals; Matt Jessup-Electrical Easement Issue; Alicia Ray-State Insurance Fund Update & Review; Connie Jensen-Blyth-No Spray Agreement; Randy Herman, Idaho Parks and Rec Boating Law Enforcement-Boating and Safety Funding.
Approvals: Purchase of tasers and body cameras; Claims totaling $370,265.35; Big Cedar 1-Interview Stage with two bidders; RAC Proposals; Additional Match Funding for Clear Creek Bridge project; Minutes of the March 16 meeting; Orders of Cancellation; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-Little River Bait & Tackle, River Clan Saloon; Wage increase for Road Dept. employee; Wage increase for Appraisal employee; Quote from Williams Plumbing for installation of water bottle fill station; Quote from Clarkston Glass for repairs to back door.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
