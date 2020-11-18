Guests/Presenters: Kelly/Lesli-Claims; Janie Fluharty-Idaho County Recycling Report; Neil & Sharalin Medley-Request for Variance; Gene Meinen-Big Cedar 1 Project, Disposal of old equipment; Skip Brandt-Bid Opening for Fire Mitigation Projects, Canvass of Votes, Year-End Budget Resolutions.
Approvals: FY20 Claims totaling $15,915.43; FY21 Claims totaling $1,085,129.43; Bid awards to Rad Mulching for Fire Mitigation Projects; Minutes of Oct. 27; Orders for Cancellation; IOEM Grant Agreement; Corrected Certification of Levies; Claim for Excess Proceeds-Hagele, McHone; Printer purchase for Treasurer’s Office; Hiring of Seasonal Employee in Treasurer’s Office; USFS Cooperative Agreement; Medley Variance; Canvass of Votes for the November 3 General Election; Year-End Budget Resolutions.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
