Idaho County Commission Notes

Notes from the Idaho County Commission Feb. 18, 2020
Guests/Presenters: Brennan Wright-Life Size video conferencing; Jerry Zumalt-Emergency Management Update; Sandi Paul-Fire Mitigation Update; Gene Meinen-Road Dept. Update; Joshua & Melina Palkens-Elk City road issue; Skip Brandt-Neville Subdivision, Public Hearing on Comprehensive Plan and Planning & Zoning Ordinance, Forest Plan Revision Comments.
Approvals: Alcoholic Beverage License-Reflections Inn; MOU with Endomines; Orders for Cancellation; Wage increases for SO employees; Minutes of the Feb. 11 meeting; Additional Meeting Requests-Brandt & Frei; Idaho County Resolution 2020-03 adopting a Comprehensive Plan; Idaho County Ordinance 67 pertaining to Planning & Zoning.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
