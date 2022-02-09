Idaho County Commission Notes image

January 25, 2022

Guests/Presenters: Kelly-Claims; Alaina Redenbo and Karen Vetter-Animal Rescue Foundation; Skip Brandt-SRS Reauthorization; Mike Cook-Red Siegal Comment Letter; Brian Hewson-PT SAR Maintenance Position; Commission-ARPA Funds.

Approvals: Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-Doreen’s Southfork Station, Purdy’s Farm Table, Root Ranch, Grangeville Depot, The Depot, Depot Express, CHS Primeland, Seven Devils Steakhouse,

River Rock Café, Grangeville Gun Club, NomNom, Benedictine Sisters; Minutes of the January 11 meeting; Minutes of the January 18 meeting, Orders for Cancellation; Hiring of Road Dept. Employee; Hiring of Assessor’s Office Employee; CompuNet Quote; Designation of Polling Locations; Additional Meeting Request-Duman; Claims totaling $339,140.34; Red Siegal Comment Letter; SAR Maintenance Position.

An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

