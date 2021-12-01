Nov. 23, 2021
Guests/Presenters: Todd Fiske-Mountain View School District Update; Mike Cook-Airport Taxilane Agreement; Kelly/Lesli-Claims.
Approvals: Roby Road Bridge Agreement; Airport Taxilane Agreement; Claims for FY21 totaling $13,920.08; Claims for FY22 totaling $710,681.54; Orders for Cancelation; Voided Check; Hiring of Temporary Employee for Road Department; Minutes of Nov. 23.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
In observance of Christmas, the Idaho County Courthouse will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and in observance of New Year’s Day, will also be closed on Friday, Dec. 31.
