Notes from the Idaho County Commission Sept. 7, 2021
Guests/Presenters: Kathy Ackerman-Coroner Purchase Request, TENEX e-Pollbook Quote; Skip Brandt-Fire Mitigation Bid Openings, Solid Waste Fees/Inactive Mining Claims, Budget Hearing; Mike Cook-Airport Lease Rate, New Leases, USFS Letter, Grant Closeout; Ashley Pineda-Miicor Renewal; Matt Jessup-Ordinance 48 Review; Joe Slichter-Noxious Weed Bids; Gene Meinen-Rock Crushing Bids.
Approvals- Carrier Vest Purchase for Coroner; Fire Mitigation Projects Awarded to Rad Mulching; L2 Extensions as Requested; Minutes of the Aug. 31 meeting; Certificate of Residency-Kaschmitter; USFS Grant Modification-Snowmobile 25AB; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-The Hangout, Camas Lanes; Hiring of Jail Employee; Hiring of Assessor’s Office Employee; CompuNet Computer Quote/Mapping; Hiring of Mapping Employee; Hiring of SO Patrol Officer; Hiring of Maintenance Person; Additional Meeting Requests-Brandt & Duman; Solid Waste Fee Exemptions; Airport Lease Letter; Airport Leases-De Peuw, Fluharty; FAA Grant Closeout; Miicor Renewal; TENEX Quote; Noxious Weed Bids to Graning Ranch; Rock Crushing Bid Proposal; Orders re Padrta RS2477, Seibert/Groom Variance.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
THERE WILL BE NO MEETING SEPT. 28, 2021.
