Idaho County Commission Notes

Notes from the Idaho County Commission Oct. 15, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Aaron Freudenthall-Public Defense Update.
Approvals: Wage Increase and Temporary Hire for Noxious Weeds; JUB Engineering Agreement-Sill Creek Culvert Repair; USFS Comment Letter re: Draft Revised Forest Plan; Voided Checks; Transfer of Employee to PT with benefits; Additional Meeting Request for Duman; minutes of the Oct. 8 meeting.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
