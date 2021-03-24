Notes from the Idaho County Commission March 16, 2021
Guests/Presenters-Monica Walker-equipment purchases; Doug Ulmer-USFS Cooperative Law Enforcement Agreement; Jerry Zumalt-Guardian Mapping Quote; ManDee Mignerey-Dispatch wages; Jerry Johnson-Active 911 Program; Skip Brandt-Big Cedar 1 bid opening, Drinking Station Quote, Canvass of Votes of March 9 election, Fair Housing Proclamation; Connie Jensen-Blyth-Cost Share Agreements; Dominic Ponozzo-Email and Security Program Quote.
Approvals: Purchase of bulletproof vests; USFS Cooperative Law Enforcement Agreement; Guardian Mapping Quote; Increase in hourly wage for Dispatch; Active 911 Program; Drinking Station Purchase; Canvass of the March 9 Election; Fair Housing Proclamation; CWMA Cost Share Agreements; Orders of Cancellation; Alcoholic Beverage License-Baum Shelter Too; Wage increases for Jail, Dispatch and Auditor’s Office employees; SO Employee wage increase-Probation/POST Complete; Hiring of Driver’s License/Civil Employee; Minutes of the March 9 meeting; Road Dept. Vehicle Repairs; Additional Meeting Requests; ESRI Renewal Quote; Cisco Umbrella Security Software Quote.
An official copy of meeting minutes will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.