Notes from the Idaho County Commission Jan. 26, 2021
Guests/Presenters: Kelly/Lesli-Claims; Connie Jensen-Blyth-Noxious Weed Update; Jerry Zumalt-Dispatch Computers/Drinking Fountain Replacement; Barbara Grimm-Addressing Request, Mapping Update; Mike Cook-Grangeville Water & Sewer hook-up at Airport, Airport Insurance Renewal, Monica Walker-Office 365 Migration Request, Tracy Forsgren-Jail Repairs.
Approvals: Submission of Pittsburg Landing Campground Grant; Claims totaling $232,319.88; Dispatch Computers; Road name-Bear Lane; Cancelation of City of Grangeville water/sewer; Airport Insurance Renewal; Migration Quote for Office 365; Jail Repairs Estimate; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses; Ammunition Purchase for SO; Orders of Cancellation; Minutes of the January 19 meeting; Additional Meeting Request-Duman; Letter of Support for St. Mary’s Hospital EMS.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
