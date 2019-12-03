Idaho County Commission Notes

Notes from the Idaho County Commission Nov. 19, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Jerry Zumalt-Repeater Purchase; Barbara Grimm-Mapping & ESRI Update; Mike Cook-RFQ for Engineering
Approvals: Purchase of SO Body Cam; Hiring of Employees in SO and Indigent; Additional Meeting Request-Duman; Minutes of the Nov. 12 Meeting; Claim against Excess Tax Deed Proceeds; Repeater Purchase; Tax Commission Website-Public Facing Data (excluding assessed value); RFQ for Engineering.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
