Guests/Presenters: Skip Brandt-Courthouse COVID Protocol
Approvals: Fire Mitigation Bid-Gates property awarded to Rad Mulching; City of Riggins Waterways Funding Request; PILT Distribution from Sisters River Ranch; Orders for Cancellation; Minutes of the November 10 meeting.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
THE IDAHO COUNTY COURTHOUSE WILL BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY & FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26 & 27, IN OBSERVANCE OF THANKSGIVING.
THE SOLID WASTE DISCUSSION SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 1 HAS BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO THE STAGE 2 ROLL-BACK LIMITING IN-PERSON GATHERINGS TO 10 PEOPLE.
