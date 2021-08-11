Notes from the Idaho County Commission Aug. 3, 2021
Guests/Presenters: Connie Jensen-Blyth-Grant Modification; Christy Raup-SO Civil Fees; Benjamin Stowell & Joe Slichter Noxious Weed Supervisor Interviews.
Approvals: Fire Mitigation Bids for Johnston, Pigman, Myers & McKie; Minutes of July 27, Orders of Cancellation; SO Jail Hire; Indigent Defense Grant Agreement; Catering Permits-Trestle Brewing, Keuterville Pub & Grub; Alcoholic Beverage License-Trestle Brewing; ITD Letter re: Syringa Compression Brakes; Nomination of Doug Zenner for Capital Crimes Defense Fund; Additional Meeting Requests-Brandt & Duman; Commerce EDPRO Grant; Voided Checks; USFS Forest Plan Revision Comment Letter.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
