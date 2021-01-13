Notes from the Idaho County Commission Jan. 5, 2021
Guests/Presenters: Denis Duman-BLM Property Lease
Approvals: Minutes of the December 29 meeting; Orders for Cancelation; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses- Three Mile, Canyon House, Heavens Gate Brewery/Summervilles, Keuterville Pub and Grub, Wolf Track Brewing, and Seasons Restaurant; Appointment of Shanna Legg as Chief Deputy Assessor; Wage increase for Assessor’s Office Employee-Commercial Appraiser.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
