Idaho County Commission Notes

Notes from the Idaho County Commission Dec. 31, 2019
Approvals: Minutes of the Dec. 24 meeting; Orders for Cancelation; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-Canyon Pines RV Resort, Thunder Horse Saloon & Depot Express; Idaho Solid Waste Association Dues; USFS Cooperative Law Enforcement Agreement; Idaho County Resolution 2019-15 for the Destruction of Records; Support Letter for Horrocks Engineers.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
