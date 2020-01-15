Idaho County Commission Notes
Buy Now

Notes from the Idaho County Commission Dec. 31, 2019

Approvals: Minutes of the Dec. 24 meeting; Orders for Cancelation; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-Canyon Pines RV Resort, Thunder Horse Saloon & Depot Express; Idaho Solid Waste Association Dues; USFS Cooperative Law Enforcement Agreement; Idaho County Resolution 2019-15 for the Destruction of Records; Support Letter for Horrocks Engineers.

An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.