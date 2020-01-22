Idaho County Commission Notes

Notes from the Idaho County Commission Jan. 14, 2020
Guests/Presenters: Kelly & Lesli-Claims; Betty Umbinetti-Destruction of DMV Records; Jerry Zumalt-Resolution in support of DIGB2; Kathy Ackerman-Collection of Unpaid Fines & Indigent Reimbursements, Real Estate Agreement; Kelli Rosellini & David Claycomb-Pittsburg Landing Parking Lot; Skip Brandt-Letter to USFS re: Five Mile Bridge, NFIP.
Approvals: Claims totaling $665,302.40; Purchase of Printer for SO; Orders for Cancellation; Employee vacation carry-over request; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses for Ryan’s Wilderness Inn, Grangeville Pizza Factory, Baum Shelter Too, Mountain River Outdoor Center, Kooskia Mart, Canyon House, Dale & Jill’s Sporting Goods, Keuterville Pub & Grub, The Hydrant, Seasons Restaurant, Grangeville Depot, The Depot, Seubert RV Park, The Establishment, Grangeville Elks Lodge #1825, Clearwater Valley Marketplace, Cloninger’s Marketplace, Elk Creek Station and Café; Minutes of the Jan. 6 Meeting; Additional Meeting Requests-Brandt, Duman & Frei; Resolution for the Destruction of DMV Records; Resolution for Support for DIGB2; Real Estate Agreement; Letter to USFS.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
THE IDAHO ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES MID-WINTER CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD ON FEB. 3-6. THERE WILL BE NO COMMISSIONERS MEETING ON TUESDAY, FEB. 4, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.