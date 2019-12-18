Notes from the Idaho County Commission Dec. 10, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Kelly Bashaw-Claims; Connie Jensen-Blyth-Noxious Weed Dept. Update; Barbara Grimm-GIS/Mapping Update; Jerry Zumalt-White Bird Repeater, IDOC Agreement, Flood Damage-Clear Creek; Brandon Knapton & Ron Tipton-USFS Stray Creek & Green Horse Projects; Kirk MacGregor-Zillow Request; James Zehner-Tax Cancelation Request; Skip Brandt-Subdivision Ordinance.
Approvals: Claims totaling $18,625 for FY19, $434,832.94 for FY20; White Bird Repeater Relocation Quote; IDOC Agreement; Tax Cancelation for City of Grangeville; Minutes of the Dec. 3 meeting; Orders for Cancelation; Application for Lengthy Trial Juror Reimbursement; Additional Meeting Requests-Brandt & Duman; Appeal Denial Indigent Case #SK190862
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
THE IDAHO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET ON MONDAY, JANUARY 6, 2020 INSTEAD OF TUESDAY, JANUARY 7.
