Idaho County Commission Notes

Notes from the Idaho County Commission Jan. 21, 2020
Guests/Presenters: Skip Brandt-Indigent Collections, Flood Plain Ordinance, Comprehensive Plan, Planning & Zoning Ordinance; Leigh Davis-Idaho County Fair Board Appointment, Update on Fairgrounds Restroom Project; Dan Johnson-North Central Idaho Jurisdictional Alliance; Gene Meinen-Policy re: Heavy Equipment on Roadways, Agreements with NP Tribe and JUB for Sally Ann and Lukes Gulch, Diagnostic Unit Purchase Request, Sander Purchase Request; Mike Cook-Recommendation for Engineering Services, FAA Grant; Ron Lightfield-Request for Solid Waste Fee Refund.
Approvals: Contract for Indigent Collections; Appointment of Alicia Asker to Idaho County Fair Board; Award of bid to Wimer Construction for Fairgrounds Restroom Project; Selection of JUB Engineers for Engineering Services; Agreement with NP Tribe for Sally Ann culvert design; Agreement with JUB for Sally Ann and Lukes Gulch; Diagnostic Unit and Sander Purchase for Road Dept.; FAA Grant for Airport Pavement Maintenance Project; Refund of Solid Waste Fees to Lightfield; Minutes of the Jan. 14 meeting; Employee hiring in dispatch; 12 Alcoholic Beverage Licenses; Maintenance agreement with Northwest Elevator; Appointment of Jamie Edmondson to the ICHPC; Orders for Cancellation; Certificate of Residency-Layman.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
THE IDAHO ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES MID-WINTER CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD ON FEBRUARY 3-6. THERE WILL BE NO COMMISSIONERS MEETING ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.