Notes from the Idaho County Commission Feb. 2, 2021
Guests/Presenters: Lucky Gallego-Veteran Services Office Update; Jerry Zumalt-Request from AT & T; Gene Meinen-Road Update.
Approvals: Minutes of the January 26 Meeting; Certificate of Residency-Rockwell; Order for Cancellation; Pay Change-Jones; Additional Meeting Request-Brandt; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-Grangeville Gun Club, Hells Canyon Jet Boat Trips & Lodging, Seven Devils Steakhouse, The Hydrant, Doreen’s Southfork Saloon, Root Ranch, Riggins Tackle Shop, Riggins One Stop, Kooskia Mart, Mountain River Outdoor Center, Melting Pot Café, The Trails Restaurant & Lounge, The Canteen, Grangeville Elks Lodge #1825, River Rock Café.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.