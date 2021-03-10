Notes from the Idaho County Commission March 2, 2021
Guests/Presenters: Skip Brandt-Transfer of County Property; Kathy Ackerman-Safety Policy; Doug Ulmer-Vehicle Purchases; Mike Cook-Airport Leases/Lease Rate, IDWR Comment Letter; Sandi Paul-Title III Spending; Jerry Zumalt-All Hazards Mitigation Plans Update Proposal; Barb Grimm-Mapping/GIS Update.
Approvals: Minutes of Feb. 23; Orders Granting Variances-Kinsley & Williams; CompuNet computer quote; Catering Permit-An American Bar/Lincoln Day Dinner; Orders for Cancellation; Certificate of Residency; SO Vehicle repair quote; SO Employee Hire; SO Employee wage and status change; Request for Funds-Rapid River Water & Sewer; Coroner Equipment Purchases; Purchase of SO Vehicles; Airport Lease-Richard’s Custom Construction; Increase in Airport Lease rate; Comment Letter to IDWR re: Suction Dredge at Red River; Notice of Title III Projects; Proposals for AHMP Updates.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.