Notes from the Idaho County Commission, Dec. 22, 2020
Guests/Presenters: Kelly/Leslie-Claims; Jerry Zumalt-IRON Quote from CompuNet; Kathy Ackerman-Annual Road Report, Waterways Report; Skip Brandt-Intervention Lawsuit.
Approvals: Claims totaling $1,053,966.75; CompuNet Quote; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-The Depot Express, Riener’s Grocery Jacksons Food Stores #187, Camas Lanes, White Bird General Store, Cenex Zip Trip, Coyotes One Stop; Order for Cancellation; Minutes of the Dec. 15 meeting; Additional Meetings-Brandt; Annual Road Report; Waterways Report; Intervention Lawsuit.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners. THE IDAHO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET ON MONDAY, JANUARY 11, 2021 FOR THE SWEARING IN OF NEWLY ELECTED OFFICIALS AND GENERAL BUSINESS.
The Courthouse will be closing at 4 pm on December 31 and CLOSED on January 1.
