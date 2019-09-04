Idaho County Commission Notes

Notes from the Idaho County Commission August 27, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Kelly Bashaw-Claims; Doug Giddings-Request for SAR Coordinator Stipend; Skip Brandt-Public Hearing Jungert Variance, Public Hearing-Tax Deeds; Denis Duman, Ray Bowers & Craig Nelson-Orogrande Bridge; Mike Cook-RFQ for Airport Engineering; John Cantlon-Secesh Community concerns.
Approvals: Claims totaling $364,173.98; Minutes of the August 19 and August 20 meetings; Indigent Defense Financial Assistance Agreement; Order for Cancellation; Gem Plan Rate Sheet; Support Letter for Telehealth Grant; Additional Meeting Request-Duman; Tax Deeds-Crosby, Hinkson/Karlin, Heitter, Holubetz, McHone, O’Reilly/Martin, Shoemaker; RFQ for Airport Engineering.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.