Idaho County Commission Notes

Notes from the Idaho County Commission Dec. 24, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Kelly & Lesli-Claims.
Approvals: Claims totaling $342,412.01; Minutes of the Dec. 17 meeting; Orders for Cancelation; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-Cottonwood Foods, Riener’s Grocery, Triangle Tavern, Cash & Carry Foods, Salmon Rapids Lodge, Whitewater Market; Stibnite Foundation Appointment; Additional Meeting Requests- Duman; Joint Quarterly Report; Letter re: Speed Limit in Elk City area.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
THE IDAHO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET ON MONDAY, JANUARY 6, 2020 INSTEAD OF TUESDAY, JANUARY 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.