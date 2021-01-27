Notes from the Idaho County Commission Jan. 19, 2021
Guests/Presenters: Doug Ulmer-Dispatch wages, 2021 SO Vehicles, Damaged Vehicle; Connie Jensen-Blyth-USFS Grant Modification Agreement; Jerry Zumalt-DIGB2 Update; Robert Simmons-Kooskia Drop Site Update; Kathy Ackerman-Resolutions for the Destruction of Temporary Records.
Approvals: Entry level Dispatch wage increase; Quote for SO vehicle repairs; USFS Grant Modification Agreement; Minutes of the January 12 meeting; Orders for Cancellation; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses for Cottonwood Foods, Cash & Carry Foods, The Establishment, An American Bar, Cloninger’s Marketplace, Clearwater Valley Marketplace, Seubert RV Park, Big Iron Motel, Purdy’s Farm Table; Wage changes for SO employees; Letter to ITD, Letter to Arge Jeffrey; Appointment of Denis Duman to Stibnite Advisory Council; Appointment of Christa Kerley and Erin Duden to the Idaho County Historic Preservation Commission; Resolutions 2021-01 and 2021-02 for the Destruction of Temporary Records.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
