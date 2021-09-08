Idaho County Commission Notes image

Notes from the Idaho County Commission Aug. 31, 2021

Guests/Presenters: Kathy Ackerman-Audio Recording Meetings; Matt Jessup-Ordinance 48; Sandi Paul-Fire Mitigation Project Discussion; Ben Stowell-Road Naming.

Approvals: Naming of Wild Rose Lane; Cell Phone Stipend/Slichter; Order Granting Variance-Nygaard; L2 Extension for Pine Ridge Water & Sewer/Kidder Harris Highway District; Minutes of August 24; JUB Agreement re: Roby Road; Additional Meeting Request-Duman.

An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

There will be no meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28 due to the Idaho Association of Counties Annual Conference.

