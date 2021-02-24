Notes from the Idaho County Commission Feb. 16, 2021.
Guests/Presenters: Jerry Zumalt-Fiber Feasibility Study Grant, Invoice for Solo-Com System, Quote for Mapping Interface; Tony Williams-Request for Variance continued; Barb Grimm-Mapping/GIS update.
Approvals: Additional Meeting Request-Duman; SO Employee Wage Increase; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-Mountain View Specialty Meats, Nomnom, and Wildside Steakouse & Saloon; Request for Funds-Rapid River Tank & Well Project; Minutes of the February 9 meeting; Assessor’s Office new hire.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
