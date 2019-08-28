Idaho County Commission Notes

Notes from the Idaho County Commission August 20, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Kirk MacGregor & Matt Jessup-Oregrande Bridge; Gene Meinen-Equipment Purchase Request; James Zehner & Barbara Grimm-Mapping Upgrade; Abbie Hudson-Tax Deed Relief.
Approvals: Minutes of the August 13 meeting; Certificate of Residency-Wilson; Wage Increase-Scuka; Alcoholic Beverage License-The Trails; Computer Quote-Brandt; Findings of Fact & Conclusions-Hegarty Variance; Hiring of 3 Dispatchers; Wage Increases-Bashaw, Polack; Additional Meeting Requests-Brandt & Duman; Idaho County Resolution 2019-10 re: Solid Waste Fees; Extension on Tax Deed-Adkison.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.