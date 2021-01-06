Idaho County Commission Notes image

Guests/Presenters: Dominic Ponozzo-Email Migration Proposal; Kathy Ackerman-Emergency FMLA.

Approvals: Minutes of the December 22 meeting; Orders for Cancelation; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-VFW Post 8311, The Depot, Grangeville Depot, Kooskia Café; Pay increase for SO Employee-Completion of POST; Emergency FMLA extended for employees only.

An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

