Guests/Presenters: Skip Brandt-Appointment of Assessor, Ordinance 13, Public Hearing-Request for Variance-Neville; Abbie Hudson-Hardship Request; Gene Meinen-Repair Request, Letter from Grangeville Highway District.
Approvals: Appointment of Kim Nuxoll as Assessor effective Jan. 1, 2021; Tax Reduction-Johnson; Quote for repair of Road Dept. Fueling site; Rescinding of Ordinance 13; Request for Variance-Neville; Minutes of the November 24 Meeting; Orders for Cancellation.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
Holiday Early Closing-December 24 at 1 pm; December 31 at 4 pm.
CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY, DECEMBER 25 AND NEW YEAR’S DAY, JANUARY 1
