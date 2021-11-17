Idaho County Commission Notes image

Nov. 9, 2021

Guests/Presenters: Lesli-Claims; David McKnight-Broadband Update; Skip Brandt-Opioid Settlement Agreement, Fire Mitigation Bids; Sid Whitsell-Prospect Road Issue; Larry Voegele-Active Pure Proposal; Kathy Ackerman-Surveyor Request/City of Kooskia; Betsey Morrison-Objection to Teepee Springs Project; Joe Slichter-Noxious Weed Bids; Gene Meinen-Roby Road Bridge Repair.

Approvals: Claims totaling $29,540 for FY21, $482,332.75 for FY 22; Opioid Settlement Agreement Sign On; Bid awards-Ward & Berry to Pony Creek Outfitters, Reese to 5 Star Forestry; Canvass of Nov. 2 Election; White Bird Battlefield/Salmon River Noxious Weed bid awarded to Graning Ranch; Minutes of the Nov. 2 meeting; Orders for Cancellation; Additional Meeting Request-Brandt; OEM Agreement; Policing Agreements with Grangeville and Cottonwood; Roby Road Bridge Repair awarded to Cook & Sons.

An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

