Nov. 9, 2021
Guests/Presenters: Lesli-Claims; David McKnight-Broadband Update; Skip Brandt-Opioid Settlement Agreement, Fire Mitigation Bids; Sid Whitsell-Prospect Road Issue; Larry Voegele-Active Pure Proposal; Kathy Ackerman-Surveyor Request/City of Kooskia; Betsey Morrison-Objection to Teepee Springs Project; Joe Slichter-Noxious Weed Bids; Gene Meinen-Roby Road Bridge Repair.
Approvals: Claims totaling $29,540 for FY21, $482,332.75 for FY 22; Opioid Settlement Agreement Sign On; Bid awards-Ward & Berry to Pony Creek Outfitters, Reese to 5 Star Forestry; Canvass of Nov. 2 Election; White Bird Battlefield/Salmon River Noxious Weed bid awarded to Graning Ranch; Minutes of the Nov. 2 meeting; Orders for Cancellation; Additional Meeting Request-Brandt; OEM Agreement; Policing Agreements with Grangeville and Cottonwood; Roby Road Bridge Repair awarded to Cook & Sons.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.